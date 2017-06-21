Citizens celebrate Juneteenth
Juneteenth is the oldest known celebration commemorating the ending of slavery in the United States. Dating back to 1865, it was on June 19 that the Union soldiers, led by Major General Gordon Granger, landed at Galveston, Texas with news that the war had ended and that the enslaved were now free.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Orange Leader.
Add your comments below
Galveston Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Aaliyah mazzaradi around
|Tue
|Trannlovee
|2
|NY road sign defaced to duplicate Trump's slam ...
|Jun 16
|slick willie expl...
|2
|Warship USS Gabrielle Giffords commissioned in ...
|Jun 13
|CodeTalker
|4
|USS Gabrielle Giffords commissioned in Texas in...
|Jun 12
|Go Trump
|3
|Warship USS Gabrielle Giffords commissioned in ...
|Jun 11
|Julia
|6
|Any full service massage places in town
|Jun 7
|Gross
|3
|Where to Watch the Best Fireworks in Houston
|Jun 1
|Fart party
|6
Find what you want!
Search Galveston Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC