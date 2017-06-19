Bouchard Vessels Awarded for Safety
On Wednesday, June 7, 2017 the Chamber of Shipping of America awarded 43 Bouchard Transportation Co., Inc. operating vessels the Jones F. Devlin Award, recognizing their safety achievements in 2016. These 43 vessels operated a total of 364 years with no lost-time injuries.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Marine News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Galveston Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Aaliyah mazzaradi around
|Tue
|Trannlovee
|2
|NY road sign defaced to duplicate Trump's slam ...
|Jun 16
|slick willie expl...
|2
|Warship USS Gabrielle Giffords commissioned in ...
|Jun 13
|CodeTalker
|4
|USS Gabrielle Giffords commissioned in Texas in...
|Jun 12
|Go Trump
|3
|Warship USS Gabrielle Giffords commissioned in ...
|Jun 11
|Julia
|6
|Any full service massage places in town
|Jun 7
|Gross
|3
|Where to Watch the Best Fireworks in Houston
|Jun 1
|Fart party
|6
Find what you want!
Search Galveston Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC