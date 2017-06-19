Bouchard Vessels Awarded for Safety

Bouchard Vessels Awarded for Safety

On Wednesday, June 7, 2017 the Chamber of Shipping of America awarded 43 Bouchard Transportation Co., Inc. operating vessels the Jones F. Devlin Award, recognizing their safety achievements in 2016. These 43 vessels operated a total of 364 years with no lost-time injuries.

