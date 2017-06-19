Body of missing man found near burned...

Body of missing man found near burned-out car ona

17 hrs ago Read more: KBMT

The Chambers County Sheriff's Office is investigating how a missing 86-year-old Winnie man who went missing earlier this week died on a Chambers County beach. Sheriff Brian Hawthorne tells 12News the body of Claude Joseph Credeur was found on the beach near his burned-out pickup truck just after 5 p.m. Wednesday about a mile east of High Island where Highways 87 and 124 intersect.

