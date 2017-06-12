Annual Juneteenth Emancipation celebration honors past, present
Every year across the country, African Americans and their neighbors in the community celebrate Juneteenth, the day that marked freedom for slaves in Galveston, Texas - June 19, 1865. Sadly, for two years, the men and women in bondage in Texas were unaware that President Lincoln had issued the Emancipation Proclamation in 1862.
