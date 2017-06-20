2017 Yale Institute for Music Theatre...

2017 Yale Institute for Music Theatre: Cast and Creative Team Announced

The YALE INSTITUTE FOR MUSIC THEATRE announces the creative teams and casting for the two original book musicals, COWBOY BOB, created by Molly Beach Murphy, Jeanna Phillips , and Annie Tippe , book by Molly Beach Murphy, music and lyrics by Jeanna Phillips ; and GUMBO, music by Brett Macias and book and lyrics by Christina Quintana, conceived by Brett Macias and Christina Quintana, which are being developed in an intensive two-week summer lab at Yale School of Drama, June 13-24.

Galveston, TX

