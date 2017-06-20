13-year-old Texas driver killed after...

13-year-old Texas driver killed after crashing truck into house

10 hrs ago Read more: Dallas Morning News

A 13-year-old boy died when he crashed a pickup into a house in Galveston early Sunday, police said. Officers tried to stop the truck after receiving a report of a suspicious driver on the city's Seawall Boulevard, but it sped away.

