ZIM is Back to Profit in Q4 2016

1 hr ago Read more: Marine News

ZIM carried 2.4 million TEUs in 2016, a 5.2% increase compared to 2015 ZIM continued to record improved results and outperform the industry, through increased efficiency and cost reductions achieved against a background of volatile and rapidly changing market conditions. ZIM reported an adjusted EBITDA of $43.9 million in Q4 2016, and $46.7 million for the year ended December 31, 2016.

