Wedding ring attached to beads thrown...

Wedding ring attached to beads thrown in Fat Tuesday parade

Next Story Prev Story
34 min ago Read more: ABC News

One man was enjoying Mardi Gras festivities in his hometown of Galveston, Texas, when he got a little bit more thrown at him than colorful beads. Justin Morgan told ABC News that he had just finished having dinner with his wife, Tamara, at Stuttgarden Tavern when they decided to watch a nearby parade in honor of Fat Tuesday on Feb. 28. "We went out there to watch the parade and catch beads," he recalled.

Start the conversation, or Read more at ABC News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Galveston Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Which Texas city is better: Arlington or Irving Mar 3 Anonymous 1
churches Feb 27 easy does it 2
doctors Feb 26 easy does it 1
Hot trannys in Galveston? (May '15) Feb 26 Penny Pitchfork 5
News Where to Watch the Best Fireworks in Houston Feb 24 WatchPhartz 1
Have you seen my stolen truck? (Jul '16) Feb 23 nutty as a squirr... 4
News Houston's Best Food Festivals, Spring 2017 Feb 21 Foodpharter 1
See all Galveston Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Galveston Forum Now

Galveston Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Galveston Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. Egypt
  1. Iran
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Iraq
  5. Sudan
 

Galveston, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,718 • Total comments across all topics: 279,356,795

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC