Wedding ring attached to beads thrown in Fat Tuesday parade

One man was enjoying Mardi Gras festivities in his hometown of Galveston, Texas, when he got a little bit more thrown at him than colorful beads. Justin Morgan told ABC News that he had just finished having dinner with his wife, Tamara, at Stuttgarden Tavern when they decided to watch a nearby parade in honor of Fat Tuesday on Feb. 28. "We went out there to watch the parade and catch beads," he recalled.

Start the conversation, or Read more at ABC News.