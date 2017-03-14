Victims of Guatemalan youth home fire arrive in US for treatment

As the people of Guatemala come to grips with a fire at a youth home last week that killed 40 people, mostly teenage girls, pediatric burn centers in the United States are tending to some of the severely injured victims. Shriners Hospitals for Children, a nonprofit network of 22 hospitals with four pediatric burn units, had a team on the ground in Guatemala within 24 hours after a fire tore through the Virgen de la Asuncion Safe Home in San Jose Punila, not far from Guatemala City.

Start the conversation, or Read more at GantDaily.com.