US Airman surprises daughter after six months deployment

Heartwarming moment a US Airman emerges from a Pokemon-themed box to surprise his daughter after a six-month deployment to Afghanistan A US Airman surprised his young daughter after he returned from a six-month deployment to Kabul, Afghanistan on Friday. Adam Vera's ex-wife captured the touching moment when the father reunited with their little girl after picking her up from daycare in Galveston, Texas.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Mail.