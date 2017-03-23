US Airman surprises daughter after six months deployment
Heartwarming moment a US Airman emerges from a Pokemon-themed box to surprise his daughter after a six-month deployment to Afghanistan A US Airman surprised his young daughter after he returned from a six-month deployment to Kabul, Afghanistan on Friday. Adam Vera's ex-wife captured the touching moment when the father reunited with their little girl after picking her up from daycare in Galveston, Texas.
