Top 10 Carriers of Iranian Crude

VesselsValue senior analyst William Bennett has put together a short report on Iranian Crude, specifically analyzing overall shipment trends . With new sanctions looming, what will the future hold? The chart shows the Top 10 companies carrying Iranian Crude in 2016.

