The Line Up set to entertain guests at Seaside Spring Soiree Thursday

Set sail at the Galveston ISD Educational Foundation's annual Seaside Spring Soiree from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Thursday at the 1880 Garten Verein, 2704 Ave. O, in Galveston. The event will feature heavy hors d'oeuvres, libations and more.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Galveston County Daily News.