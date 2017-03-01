The Line Up set to entertain guests at Seaside Spring Soiree Thursday
Set sail at the Galveston ISD Educational Foundation's annual Seaside Spring Soiree from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Thursday at the 1880 Garten Verein, 2704 Ave. O, in Galveston. The event will feature heavy hors d'oeuvres, libations and more.
