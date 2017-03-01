The Line Up set to entertain guests a...

The Line Up set to entertain guests at Seaside Spring Soiree Thursday

Set sail at the Galveston ISD Educational Foundation's annual Seaside Spring Soiree from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Thursday at the 1880 Garten Verein, 2704 Ave. O, in Galveston. The event will feature heavy hors d'oeuvres, libations and more.

