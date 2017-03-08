Police: Off-duty officer kills armed woman amid disturbance
A Galveston police officer cordons off the scene where an off-duty officer shot and killed a woman following a disturbance, Thursday, March 9, 2017, in Galveston, Texas. Galveston police Lt.
Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.
Comments
Add your comments below
Galveston Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Sex offenders roam freely in Galveston, Texas (Mar '11)
|Fri
|Bumpity Bump
|27
|Which Texas city is better: Arlington or Irving
|Mar 3
|Anonymous
|1
|churches
|Feb 27
|easy does it
|2
|doctors
|Feb 26
|easy does it
|1
|Hot trannys in Galveston? (May '15)
|Feb 26
|Penny Pitchfork
|5
|Where to Watch the Best Fireworks in Houston
|Feb 24
|WatchPhartz
|1
|Have you seen my stolen truck? (Jul '16)
|Feb 23
|nutty as a squirr...
|4
Find what you want!
Search Galveston Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC