Ocean Star celebrates 20th anniversary with open house
The Offshore Energy Center is hosting an open house April 26 to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the Ocean Star Offshore Drilling Rig and Museum. The public is invited to the open house, celebrating 20 years as a unique and quality museum.
