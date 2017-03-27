New Musicals Cowboy Bob and Gumbo Get 2017 Summer Labs at Yale Institute for Music Theatre

The Yale Institute for Music Theatre announces the two original book musicals which have been selected for this year's two-week summer lab: COWBOY BOB, created by Molly Beach Murphy, Jeanna Phillips , and Annie Tippe , book by Molly Beach Murphy, music and lyrics by Jeanna Phillips ; and GUMBO, music by Brett Macias and book and lyrics by Christina Quintana.

