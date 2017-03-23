Nashville Notes
Newcomer Luke Combs continues an unprecedented year as his debut single "Hurricane" charges into the Top 15 on both Country Aircheck's Mediabase and Billboard's Country Airplay charts, and crosses a major milestone of over 54 million streams. Jack Ingram will headline this year's Texas Country Music Cruise September 3-10.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KZKX-FM Lincoln.
Add your comments below
Galveston Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Which Texas city is better: Arlington or Irving
|Mar 19
|Cyin Pirates Beach
|2
|cuckold (Mar '13)
|Mar 12
|Blackmic
|5
|Sex offenders roam freely in Galveston, Texas (Mar '11)
|Mar 10
|Bumpity Bump
|27
|churches
|Feb 27
|easy does it
|2
|doctors
|Feb 26
|easy does it
|1
|Hot trannys in Galveston? (May '15)
|Feb 26
|Penny Pitchfork
|5
|Where to Watch the Best Fireworks in Houston
|Feb 24
|WatchPhartz
|1
Find what you want!
Search Galveston Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC