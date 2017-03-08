Letter: Juneteenth is a time worth ce...

Letter: Juneteenth is a time worth celebrating

Friday Mar 3

Black History Month has come and gone for another year and it has been refreshing and encouraging to see so many different celebration events that were supported by community members from all walks of life. We should all want to know more about the different cultures that make up our community and our world, for knowing more about each other brings better understanding, acceptance and appreciation for the diversity of humanity.

