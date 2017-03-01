Injured Tanker Crewman Medevaced off Texas
An injured crewman was medevaced from a Belgian-flagged tanker in the lightering zone between Freeport and Galveston, Texas on Thursday morning. At approximately 6:35 a.m., the agent of the 1,092-foot tanker Ingrid called U.S. Coast Guard Sector Houston-Galveston watchstanders and reported that the vessel's chief engineer broke his leg after getting hit with the anchor chain .
