Injured Tanker Crewman Medevaced off Texas

An injured crewman was medevaced from a Belgian-flagged tanker in the lightering zone between Freeport and Galveston, Texas on Thursday morning. At approximately 6:35 a.m., the agent of the 1,092-foot tanker Ingrid called U.S. Coast Guard Sector Houston-Galveston watchstanders and reported that the vessel's chief engineer broke his leg after getting hit with the anchor chain .

