IC Potash announces appointment of two new board members and further funding from Cartesian Capital
710,000 common shares of Intercontinental Potash Corp. have been issued for proceeds of $360,000 USD. Mehdi Azodi, President & CEO of IC Potash stated, "The rapid development of the Ochoa project continues to demonstrate that it can become a low-cost producer of Polyhalite with robust development economics based on the work study completed to date.
Start the conversation, or Read more at GlobeNewswire.
Add your comments below
Galveston Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|timothy craig baker? (Jul '09)
|Wed
|Jeannette 5yrs to...
|3
|Which Texas city is better: Arlington or Irving
|Mar 19
|Cyin Pirates Beach
|2
|cuckold (Mar '13)
|Mar 12
|Blackmic
|5
|Sex offenders roam freely in Galveston, Texas (Mar '11)
|Mar 10
|Bumpity Bump
|27
|churches
|Feb 27
|easy does it
|2
|doctors
|Feb '17
|easy does it
|1
|Hot trannys in Galveston? (May '15)
|Feb '17
|Penny Pitchfork
|5
Find what you want!
Search Galveston Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC