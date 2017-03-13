Homewood Suites by Hilton Galveston Opens
Designed for guests who want to travel on their own terms, Homewood Suites by Hilton Galveston offers guests all the comforts of home, whether they are traveling for work or enjoying a well-earned getaway. With 88 new suites, the hotel is a brief walk to the beach and minutes away from various dining and shopping options and the Strand Historic District.
