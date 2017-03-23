HGTV Sets 'Fixer Upper' Spinoff, Five 'Flip or Flop'...
HGTV is boosting its 2017 programming lineup with nine new series, including a Fixer Upper spinoff and franchises of the popular series Flip or Flop , as well as releasing new episodes of 28 of its popular titles. Fixer Upper 's Chip and Joanna Gaines, whose fourth season attracted more than 20 million viewers, has sparked a new half-hour spinoff series, Fixer Upper: Behind the Design .
