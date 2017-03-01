Galveston police ID victim in Seawall Boulevard wreck
GALVESTON Police have identified a man killed in a Galveston traffic wreck earlier this week as Alberto Jorge Campos-Rivera, 33. Campos-Rivera was killed about 6:36 p.m. Sunday when the blue Nissan Versa he was driving was struck by a green Chevy Suburban, Galveston police spokesman Lt. Joshua Schirard said.
