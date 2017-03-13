Funerals held as Guatemala fire death...

Funerals held as Guatemala fire death toll rises

Families have buried some of the 37 girls killed in a fire at an overcrowded government-run youth shelter in Guatemala as authorities worked to determine exactly what happened. Maria Garcia, centre, cries during the wake for her 16-year-old daughter Siona Hernandez Garcia, who died in a youth shelter fire in Ciudad Peronia, Guatemala Families have buried some of the 37 girls killed in a fire at an overcrowded government-run youth shelter in Guatemala as authorities worked to determine exactly what happened.

