Funerals held as Guatemala fire death toll rises
Families have buried some of the 37 girls killed in a fire at an overcrowded government-run youth shelter in Guatemala as authorities worked to determine exactly what happened. Maria Garcia, centre, cries during the wake for her 16-year-old daughter Siona Hernandez Garcia, who died in a youth shelter fire in Ciudad Peronia, Guatemala Families have buried some of the 37 girls killed in a fire at an overcrowded government-run youth shelter in Guatemala as authorities worked to determine exactly what happened.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Independent.ie.
Add your comments below
Galveston Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|cuckold (Mar '13)
|Mar 12
|Blackmic
|5
|Sex offenders roam freely in Galveston, Texas (Mar '11)
|Mar 10
|Bumpity Bump
|27
|Which Texas city is better: Arlington or Irving
|Mar 3
|Anonymous
|1
|churches
|Feb 27
|easy does it
|2
|doctors
|Feb 26
|easy does it
|1
|Hot trannys in Galveston? (May '15)
|Feb 26
|Penny Pitchfork
|5
|Where to Watch the Best Fireworks in Houston
|Feb 24
|WatchPhartz
|1
Find what you want!
Search Galveston Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC