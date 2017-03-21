Federal flood insurance expected to r...

Federal flood insurance expected to rise for thousands of Texas residents

Saturday Mar 18 Read more: Texarkana Gazette

The cost of federal flood insurance is expected to rise for thousands of Houston-area homeowners as Congress looks to overhaul a program that's billions of dollars in debt. The National Flood Insurance Program provides coverage to more than 300,000 homes in Harris and Galveston counties.

