Death Toll in Guatemala Fire Rises to 39 Girls

Saturday Mar 11

A key Guatemalan official was ordered not to leave the country as the death toll rose to 39 girls in fire that began when mattresses were set ablaze during a protest by residents at a youth shelter. Authorities continued searching over the weekend for answers in the disaster that has put a spotlight on alleged failings in Guatemala's child protective services.

