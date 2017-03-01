Billy Graff Shares Empowered Compassion
Billy Graff's new book, Empowered Compassion is a collection of stories that recount the individual sacrifices made by the author and several unpaid volunteers who helped residents of Galveston, Texas after Hurricane Ike devastated their beach community. Experience the real life struggles and successes that the media never covered.
