2 indicted, accused of cyberbullying ...

2 indicted, accused of cyberbullying 18-year-old to suicide

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Mar 16 Read more: WWSB

A Texas man and his girlfriend have been indicted on charges arising from the cyberbullying of the man's ex-girlfriend until her suicide. A Galveston County grand jury indicted 21-year-old Andres Arturo Villagomez and 22-year-old Karinthya Sanchez Romero.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WWSB.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Galveston Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Which Texas city is better: Arlington or Irving 23 hr Cyin Pirates Beach 2
cuckold (Mar '13) Mar 12 Blackmic 5
News Sex offenders roam freely in Galveston, Texas (Mar '11) Mar 10 Bumpity Bump 27
churches Feb 27 easy does it 2
doctors Feb 26 easy does it 1
Hot trannys in Galveston? (May '15) Feb 26 Penny Pitchfork 5
News Where to Watch the Best Fireworks in Houston Feb 24 WatchPhartz 1
See all Galveston Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Galveston Forum Now

Galveston Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Galveston Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Surgeon General
  1. South Korea
  2. Iran
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Mexico
  5. Casey Anthony
 

Galveston, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,187 • Total comments across all topics: 279,686,990

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC