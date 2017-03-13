2 arrested in alleged cyberbullying suicide of teen Brandy Vela, who...

Two people have been arrested in connection with the suicide of Texas 18-year-old Brandy Vela , who cited relentless online bullying when she fatally shot herself in front of her family last November, PEOPLE confirms. On Thursday, nearly four months after her death, police arrested Andres Arturo Villagomez, 21, and 22-year-old Karinthya Sanchez Romero, both from of Galveston, Texas, according to a news release from police in Texas City, Texas.

