Zika Virus Vector Competency of Mosquitoes, Gulf Coast, United States
Charles E. Hart 1 , Christopher M. Roundy 1 , Sasha R. Azar, Jing H. Huang, Ruimei Yun, Erin Reynolds, Grace Leal, Martin R. Nava, Jeremy Vela, Pamela M. Stark, Mustapha Debboun, Shannan Rossi, Nikos Vasilakis, Saravanan Thangamani University of Texas Medical Branch, Galveston, Texas, USA Zika virus has recently spread throughout the Americas. Although Aedes aegypti mosquitoes are considered the primary vector, Culex quinquefasciatus and mosquitoes of other species may also be vectors.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Add your comments below
Galveston Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|16 hr
|MoneyPhart
|1,116
|leo?
|Feb 8
|nutty as a squirr...
|2
|Drowning Texas City Dike 30-40 years ago (Sep '15)
|Feb 7
|Gripping9999
|4
|Thomas Carroll, DDS
|Jan 19
|Hobbes
|1
|Fishy Adoption (Aug '16)
|Jan '17
|RadlerSnakesWillBite
|2
|Gulf royal
|Jan '17
|Mustang101
|1
|What Former Restaurant Owner Bribed Law Enforce... (Aug '16)
|Jan '17
|BudDumpBump
|3
Find what you want!
Search Galveston Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC