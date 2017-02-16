Zika Virus Vector Competency of Mosquitoes, Gulf Coast, United States

Charles E. Hart 1 , Christopher M. Roundy 1 , Sasha R. Azar, Jing H. Huang, Ruimei Yun, Erin Reynolds, Grace Leal, Martin R. Nava, Jeremy Vela, Pamela M. Stark, Mustapha Debboun, Shannan Rossi, Nikos Vasilakis, Saravanan Thangamani University of Texas Medical Branch, Galveston, Texas, USA Zika virus has recently spread throughout the Americas. Although Aedes aegypti mosquitoes are considered the primary vector, Culex quinquefasciatus and mosquitoes of other species may also be vectors.

