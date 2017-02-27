There are on the Southern Living story from Thursday Feb 23, titled Where to Watch the Best Fireworks in Houston. In it, Southern Living reports that:

As the Fourth of July approaches, the city of Houston and its neighbors gear up for some unforgettable celebrations. Houston has some of the best fireworks shows in the South, and we've tracked down the best places to watch Houston fireworks on July 4th.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at Southern Living.