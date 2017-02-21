Video: Galveston man proposes to girlfriend during Mardi Gras
A Houston-area couple is having a Mardi Gras season to remember after they got engaged in true "bon temps" fashion in the streets of Galveston.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Beaumont Enterprise.
Comments
Add your comments below
Galveston Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|1 hr
|TheyPharts
|1,135
|Hot trannys in Galveston? (May '15)
|5 hr
|Penny Pitchfork
|5
|Where to Watch the Best Fireworks in Houston
|Feb 24
|WatchPhartz
|1
|Have you seen my stolen truck? (Jul '16)
|Feb 23
|nutty as a squirr...
|4
|Houston's Best Food Festivals, Spring 2017
|Feb 21
|Foodpharter
|1
|Anyone willing to let me use their shower?
|Feb 18
|Mrtired
|1
|leo?
|Feb 8
|nutty as a squirr...
|2
Find what you want!
Search Galveston Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC