Texas Self Storage Association Surpasses $1M in Donations to Shriners Children's Hospital

Members of the Texas Self Storage Association raised more than $188,000 last year for the Shriners Hospitals for Children in Galveston, Texas, and surpassed $1 million in lifetime giving. The donation was the largest contribution the organization has made since it began raising funds for the hospital 15 years ago, according to a press release.

