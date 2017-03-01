Texas furniture makers use wood from Fort Crockett timber
Walter Hansen traced his finger along a curved pencil line on a table leg he made from a Fort Crockett barracks rafter tail. The Galveston County Daily News reports the curve arches in the opposite direction of the cut wood as if someone changed his mind and flipped the piece.
