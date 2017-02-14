Secret witness to testify for the pro...

Secret witness to testify for the prosecution in Durst murder case

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Feb 14 Read more: The San Diego Union-Tribune

Two prosecution witnesses are expected to testify Tuesday in the murder case of New York real estate scion Robert Durst, right, pictured at a previous hearing. Two prosecution witnesses are expected to testify Tuesday in the murder case of New York real estate scion Robert Durst, right, pictured at a previous hearing.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The San Diego Union-Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Galveston Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Election Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10) 2 hr Soiled pharts 1,120
Anyone willing to let me use their shower? 20 hr Mrtired 1
leo? Feb 8 nutty as a squirr... 2
Drowning Texas City Dike 30-40 years ago (Sep '15) Feb 7 Gripping9999 4
Thomas Carroll, DDS Jan 19 Hobbes 1
Fishy Adoption (Aug '16) Jan '17 RadlerSnakesWillBite 2
Gulf royal Jan '17 Mustang101 1
See all Galveston Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Galveston Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flash Flood Watch for Galveston County was issued at February 19 at 1:52PM CST

Galveston Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Galveston Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Supreme Court
  2. Climate Change
  3. China
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Syria
  1. North Korea
  2. Wall Street
  3. Iran
  4. Pakistan
  5. NASA
 

Galveston, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,015 • Total comments across all topics: 278,996,064

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC