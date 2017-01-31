One-year mission investigators debut preliminary results at NASA workshop
Preliminary research results for the NASA One-Year Mission debuted last week at an annual NASA conference. Last March, two men landed back on Earth after having spent nearly one year in space.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Space Ref.
Comments
Add your comments below
Galveston Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|Sun
|ShellPhartz
|1,082
|Thomas Carroll, DDS
|Jan 19
|Hobbes
|1
|Fishy Adoption
|Jan 12
|RadlerSnakesWillBite
|2
|Gulf royal
|Jan 6
|Mustang101
|1
|What Former Restaurant Owner Bribed Law Enforce...
|Jan 5
|BudDumpBump
|3
|Drowning Texas City Dike 30-40 years ago (Sep '15)
|Jan 5
|CerealKillerOrNah
|3
|Body on beach identified as Alief ISD teacher (Feb '06)
|Jan 1
|Pat
|541
Find what you want!
Search Galveston Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC