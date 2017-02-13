Menardi Gras celebration kicks off tonight
The Galveston Historical Foundation is inviting you and me to a night of food, fun, music and frivolity as it gears up for its Mardi Gras kickoff with its "Menardi Gras Celebration" at 7 p.m. today at the Michel B. Menard House - which just happens to be the island's oldest residence - at 1605 33rd St. in Galveston. Tickets are $55 per person or $90 per couple and includes access to beverages and heavy hor d'oeuvres.
