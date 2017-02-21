Krewe of Gambrinus Parade Lights Up the Night in Galveston

King Gambrinus hosted quite the party for about 300,000 people with over 650,000 throws! Searchlights lit up the night as the parade processed down Seawall Boulevard from 57th Street to 25th Street and headed north on Rosenberg Avenue into the Galveston Entertainment district, down Mechanic Street, and into The Famous Strand where the party really ... (more)

Start the conversation, or Read more at Houston Press.