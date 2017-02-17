Jazz Fusion Guitarist Larry Coryell P...

Jazz Fusion Guitarist Larry Coryell Passes

Jazz guitarist LARRY CORYELl, aka the "Godfather of Fusion," died SUNDAY night at a hotel in NEW YORK CITY, NPR reports. He was 73. Born in GALVESTON, TEXAS, CORYELL grew up first started playing in bands in WASHINGTON state, then went to college at the UNIV.

