Helicopter crashes in West Galveston Bay

GALVESTON A passenger died and the pilot and another passenger were rescued after a helicopter crashed into West Galveston Bay, Galveston County Sheriff Henry Trochesset said Tuesday. The names of the pilot and passengers were not immediately available.

