HDTGM: A Conversation With Shane McDermott, Star Of 'Airborne'
In 1979, an inventor/entrepreneur by the name of Scott Olson patented an idea for single-line roller skates. Not long after, with the help of his two brothers, Olson began to manufacture something called "Rollerblades."
Start the conversation, or Read more at /film.
Comments
Add your comments below
Galveston Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Anyone willing to let me use their shower?
|47 min
|Mrtired
|1
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|21 hr
|WetPhartzs
|1,118
|leo?
|Feb 8
|nutty as a squirr...
|2
|Drowning Texas City Dike 30-40 years ago (Sep '15)
|Feb 7
|Gripping9999
|4
|Thomas Carroll, DDS
|Jan 19
|Hobbes
|1
|Fishy Adoption (Aug '16)
|Jan '17
|RadlerSnakesWillBite
|2
|Gulf royal
|Jan '17
|Mustang101
|1
Find what you want!
Search Galveston Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC