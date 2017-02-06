Glow-In-The-Dark Golf to benefit children
It's time to brush off on your golf swing for the 4th Annual Kiwanis Glow-In-The-Dark Golf Tournament, scheduled for Saturday, February 25, 2017 at 6:30 p.m. But don't worry about taking a shot in the dark, because when the sun goes down, the course at Sunset Grove Country Club will brighten up with glow-in-the-dark golf balls and course markings to light the way. Sponsored by Sabine Federal Credit Union, this four-person scramble, nighttime event puts a fun twist on standard golf tournaments and is one you will not want to miss.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Orange Leader.
Add your comments below
Galveston Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|Sat
|Many pharts
|1,106
|leo?
|Feb 8
|nutty as a squirr...
|2
|Drowning Texas City Dike 30-40 years ago (Sep '15)
|Feb 7
|Gripping9999
|4
|Thomas Carroll, DDS
|Jan 19
|Hobbes
|1
|Fishy Adoption
|Jan '17
|RadlerSnakesWillBite
|2
|Gulf royal
|Jan '17
|Mustang101
|1
|What Former Restaurant Owner Bribed Law Enforce...
|Jan '17
|BudDumpBump
|3
Find what you want!
Search Galveston Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC