Galveston population drop after Hurricane Ike affects funds
This Jan. 31, 2017 photo shows Galveston's city limit sign in Galveston, Texas. Galveston officials argue that the number of people living on the island is higher than what you'll see on the city's population signs.
Galveston Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|Feb 3
|VanPhartzz
|1,086
|Thomas Carroll, DDS
|Jan 19
|Hobbes
|1
|Fishy Adoption
|Jan 12
|RadlerSnakesWillBite
|2
|Gulf royal
|Jan 6
|Mustang101
|1
|What Former Restaurant Owner Bribed Law Enforce...
|Jan '17
|BudDumpBump
|3
|Drowning Texas City Dike 30-40 years ago (Sep '15)
|Jan '17
|CerealKillerOrNah
|3
|Body on beach identified as Alief ISD teacher (Feb '06)
|Jan '17
|Pat
|541
