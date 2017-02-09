Galveston population drop after Hurri...

Galveston population drop after Hurricane Ike affects funds

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Feb 2 Read more: TheMonitor.com

This Jan. 31, 2017 photo shows Galveston's city limit sign in Galveston, Texas. Galveston officials argue that the number of people living on the island is higher than what you'll see on the city's population signs.

Start the conversation, or Read more at TheMonitor.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Galveston Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Election Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10) 16 hr NeedPhartss 1,087
leo? Wed nutty as a squirr... 2
Drowning Texas City Dike 30-40 years ago (Sep '15) Feb 7 Gripping9999 4
Thomas Carroll, DDS Jan 19 Hobbes 1
Fishy Adoption Jan 12 RadlerSnakesWillBite 2
Gulf royal Jan '17 Mustang101 1
What Former Restaurant Owner Bribed Law Enforce... Jan '17 BudDumpBump 3
See all Galveston Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Galveston Forum Now

Galveston Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Galveston Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Gunman
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Iran
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Mexico
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. Egypt
 

Galveston, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,608 • Total comments across all topics: 278,720,633

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC