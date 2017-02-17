Galveston police investigate death of two people found in home

According to media reports, the deaths of the adult man and woman were reported about 11 a.m. Monday inside a home along the 7600 block of Beluche Drive. According to KHOU, Galveston police identified the people inside the home as Byron Everts, 90, and Dulce Everts, 40. Police said they were not looking for suspects in the case.

