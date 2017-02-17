Galveston police investigate death of...

Galveston police investigate death of two people found in home

Next Story Prev Story
13 min ago Read more: Chron

According to media reports, the deaths of the adult man and woman were reported about 11 a.m. Monday inside a home along the 7600 block of Beluche Drive. According to KHOU, Galveston police identified the people inside the home as Byron Everts, 90, and Dulce Everts, 40. Police said they were not looking for suspects in the case.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Chron.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Galveston Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Election Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10) Sun Soiled pharts 1,120
Anyone willing to let me use their shower? Sat Mrtired 1
leo? Feb 8 nutty as a squirr... 2
Drowning Texas City Dike 30-40 years ago (Sep '15) Feb 7 Gripping9999 4
Thomas Carroll, DDS Jan '17 Hobbes 1
Fishy Adoption (Aug '16) Jan '17 RadlerSnakesWillBite 2
Gulf royal Jan '17 Mustang101 1
See all Galveston Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Galveston Forum Now

Galveston Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Galveston Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Pakistan
  3. China
  4. Climate Change
  5. Syria
  1. Iran
  2. Mexico
  3. Supreme Court
  4. South Korea
  5. Wall Street
 

Galveston, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,276 • Total comments across all topics: 279,029,420

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC