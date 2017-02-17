Galveston police investigate death of two people found in home
According to media reports, the deaths of the adult man and woman were reported about 11 a.m. Monday inside a home along the 7600 block of Beluche Drive. According to KHOU, Galveston police identified the people inside the home as Byron Everts, 90, and Dulce Everts, 40. Police said they were not looking for suspects in the case.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Chron.
Add your comments below
Galveston Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|Sun
|Soiled pharts
|1,120
|Anyone willing to let me use their shower?
|Sat
|Mrtired
|1
|leo?
|Feb 8
|nutty as a squirr...
|2
|Drowning Texas City Dike 30-40 years ago (Sep '15)
|Feb 7
|Gripping9999
|4
|Thomas Carroll, DDS
|Jan '17
|Hobbes
|1
|Fishy Adoption (Aug '16)
|Jan '17
|RadlerSnakesWillBite
|2
|Gulf royal
|Jan '17
|Mustang101
|1
Find what you want!
Search Galveston Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC