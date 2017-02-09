Galveston gets $600k to up its fight against Zika
Health officials in Galveston County were awarded a $613,000 federal grant to use to fight the spread of the Zika virus. In 2016, the county reported at least nine cases of the nearly 100 virus cases to hit the Houston region.
