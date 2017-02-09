Galveston gets $600k to up its fight ...

Galveston gets $600k to up its fight against Zika

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Chron

Health officials in Galveston County were awarded a $613,000 federal grant to use to fight the spread of the Zika virus. In 2016, the county reported at least nine cases of the nearly 100 virus cases to hit the Houston region.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Chron.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Galveston Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Election Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10) Thu NeedPhartss 1,087
leo? Feb 8 nutty as a squirr... 2
Drowning Texas City Dike 30-40 years ago (Sep '15) Feb 7 Gripping9999 4
Thomas Carroll, DDS Jan 19 Hobbes 1
Fishy Adoption Jan 12 RadlerSnakesWillBite 2
Gulf royal Jan '17 Mustang101 1
What Former Restaurant Owner Bribed Law Enforce... Jan '17 BudDumpBump 3
See all Galveston Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Galveston Forum Now

Galveston Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Galveston Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Gunman
  4. Mexico
  5. Iran
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Pope Francis
 

Galveston, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,601 • Total comments across all topics: 278,743,437

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC