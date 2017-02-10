Eric Braeden's Autobiography Takes Fa...

Eric Braeden's Autobiography Takes Fans Inside His Young And Restless LifeThe Young and the Restless

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Feb 6 Read more: KOSA-TV Odessa

The Y&R star opens up about his wild journey to stardom in his new book, "I'll Be Damned." For the past four decades, Eric Braeden has illuminated the silver screen on The Young and the Restless as business mogul Victor Newman; but, his journey to Genoa City wasn't an easy one.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KOSA-TV Odessa.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Galveston Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Election Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10) 2 hr FewPhartss 1,108
leo? Feb 8 nutty as a squirr... 2
Drowning Texas City Dike 30-40 years ago (Sep '15) Feb 7 Gripping9999 4
Thomas Carroll, DDS Jan 19 Hobbes 1
Fishy Adoption Jan '17 RadlerSnakesWillBite 2
Gulf royal Jan '17 Mustang101 1
What Former Restaurant Owner Bribed Law Enforce... Jan '17 BudDumpBump 3
See all Galveston Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Galveston Forum Now

Galveston Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Galveston Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iraq
  2. North Korea
  3. South Korea
  4. Mexico
  5. Syria
  1. China
  2. Al Franken
  3. Iran
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Tiger Woods
 

Galveston, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,103 • Total comments across all topics: 278,826,938

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC