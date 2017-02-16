Durst Admitted to Friend That He Kill...

Durst Admitted to Friend That He Killed His Wife, Court Told

Robert Durst apparently confessed to killing his first wife in 1982 and a long-time friend and confidante 18 years later, according to testimony given by a New York advertising executive ahead of Durst's murder trial in Los Angeles. Durst, a New York real-estate heir, is charged with the execution-style murder of the confidante, Susan Berman, allegedly because she knew too much about the disappearance of his wife, Kathie Durst.

