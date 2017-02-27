Crime 18 mins ago 5:44 p.m.Texas woman shot in heart by 91-year-old husband
A 91-year-old Galveston man shot his 40-year-old wife in the heart Monday before turning the gun on himself, according to the medical examiner. "My friend told me... the guy, the husband shoot until my sister and then he kill," said Angie Lopez, the wife's sister.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WTSP-TV Saint Petersburg.
Comments
Add your comments below
Galveston Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|churches
|Mon
|easy does it
|2
|doctors
|Sun
|easy does it
|1
|Hot trannys in Galveston? (May '15)
|Sun
|Penny Pitchfork
|5
|Where to Watch the Best Fireworks in Houston
|Feb 24
|WatchPhartz
|1
|Have you seen my stolen truck? (Jul '16)
|Feb 23
|nutty as a squirr...
|4
|Houston's Best Food Festivals, Spring 2017
|Feb 21
|Foodpharter
|1
|Anyone willing to let me use their shower?
|Feb 18
|Mrtired
|1
Find what you want!
Search Galveston Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC