Crime 18 mins ago 5:44 p.m.Texas woman shot in heart by 91-year-old husband

Texas woman shot in heart by 91-year-old husband

Tuesday Feb 21

A 91-year-old Galveston man shot his 40-year-old wife in the heart Monday before turning the gun on himself, according to the medical examiner. "My friend told me... the guy, the husband shoot until my sister and then he kill," said Angie Lopez, the wife's sister.

