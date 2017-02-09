'A True American Hero.' Texas City Mourns War Veteran Who Played 'Taps' Every Day for the Fallen
A Texas city is mourning the loss of a war veteran who for five years brought his busy neighbors to a halt every night at dusk when he stood on a balcony with a bugle and played "Taps" for friends he lost in battle. The streets of Galveston, Tex.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOK.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Galveston Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|Thu
|NeedPhartss
|1,087
|leo?
|Wed
|nutty as a squirr...
|2
|Drowning Texas City Dike 30-40 years ago (Sep '15)
|Feb 7
|Gripping9999
|4
|Thomas Carroll, DDS
|Jan 19
|Hobbes
|1
|Fishy Adoption
|Jan 12
|RadlerSnakesWillBite
|2
|Gulf royal
|Jan '17
|Mustang101
|1
|What Former Restaurant Owner Bribed Law Enforce...
|Jan '17
|BudDumpBump
|3
Find what you want!
Search Galveston Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC