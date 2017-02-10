A little Perspective: A skin-saving gecko, a cost-benefit analysis

As part of its assault on climate change regulation, the energy industry has conjured up frightening estimates of lost jobs and higher energy prices. But nowhere will you find any estimate of the economic benefit that would be realized by preventing rising tides from inundating New Orleans, Miami, Manhattan, Charleston, S.C., Jacksonville and Galveston, Texas, or the lost crop production from increased drought and flooding, or the increased cost of air conditioning to deal with year after year of record heat.

